MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($263.64) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €215.33 ($244.70).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €194.65 ($221.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €189.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €190.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.