Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLLGF. CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

