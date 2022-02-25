MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 170,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

