Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 403,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

