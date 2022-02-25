NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.
NH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 51,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,790. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.
