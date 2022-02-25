National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 732 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Xilinx by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after acquiring an additional 664,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xilinx by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,024,035 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 657,708 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

