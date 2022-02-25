National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $55.76 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $114.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

