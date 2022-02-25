National Asset Management Inc. Has $733,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $103.94 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

