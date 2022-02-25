National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $8.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion.
Shares of TSE TD opened at C$102.34 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.80 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$186.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.
In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.
