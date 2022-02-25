National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

National Pension Service lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of EPAM Systems worth $50,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $382.28 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.69 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

