National Pension Service Has $46.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 352,499 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $46,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

WMB opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

