National Pension Service Purchases 2,247 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Pension Service increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $59,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

