NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $40.70 on Friday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,862,000 after acquiring an additional 658,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 301,620 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,255,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NCR by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 79,814 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

