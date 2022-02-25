Needham & Company LLC Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $32.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,289 shares of company stock worth $8,676,695. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

