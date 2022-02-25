Needham & Company LLC Trims Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Target Price to $14.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of AERI opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

