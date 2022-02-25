Needham & Company LLC Trims Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Target Price to $6.00

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTV. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
CTV opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.67. Innovid has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.36.
About Innovid (Get Rating)
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
