NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPTN. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NPTN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 282,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,459. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.89.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

