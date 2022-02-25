Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nerdwallet updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09. Nerdwallet has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

