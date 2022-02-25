NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.11.

NetApp stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

