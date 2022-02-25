Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,187. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.11% of Network-1 Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.