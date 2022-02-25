Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $90.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.25.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $70.96 on Thursday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,461 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.