New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 365,780 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,762 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

