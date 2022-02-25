Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $983,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

