Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

