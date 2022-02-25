Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.20. 584,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,685. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

