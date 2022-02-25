Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 183,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,685. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Newmont alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 161,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.