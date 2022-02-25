NEXT (NEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $483,177.82

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, NEXT has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $483,177.82 and approximately $309.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00269304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001228 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001792 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.