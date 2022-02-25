NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $8.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

