NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 4.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 125.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $216.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

