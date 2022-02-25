Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.97. 485,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,748,627. Nikola has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

