Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.65 billion-$76.65 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 168,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.23.
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Nissan Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.
