NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.34

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €29.34 ($33.34) and last traded at €30.96 ($35.18), with a volume of 57234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €30.00 ($34.09).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.29 ($49.19).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.34. The firm has a market cap of $986.46 million and a PE ratio of 15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.