Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Raised to 69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 68.00 to 69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

