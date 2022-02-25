Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.