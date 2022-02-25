Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CAO Michael A. Hardesty Sells 259 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total transaction of $102,271.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NOC opened at $395.49 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $291.60 and a 12-month high of $408.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.61 and its 200 day moving average is $374.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.