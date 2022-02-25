NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Sells $142,106.40 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

