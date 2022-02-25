Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 414136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,191,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.