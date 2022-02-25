Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 414136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.
The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
