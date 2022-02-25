NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 11,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
About NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovelStem International (NSTM)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.