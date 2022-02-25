NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 11,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

About NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.