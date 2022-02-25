Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Shares Down 1.3%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. 403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

