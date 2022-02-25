O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.42 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.