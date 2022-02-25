Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

