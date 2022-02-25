Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 90,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

