Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

