Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

OPI opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.