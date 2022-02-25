OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $36.29 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in OGE Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

