OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 263 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 117,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

