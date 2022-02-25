OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 259.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 33.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,839 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.53. 16,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,704. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,293. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

