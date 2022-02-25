OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases Shares of 27,179 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. 94,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

