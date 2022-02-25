OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 180 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

MRK stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.93. 261,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,460,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.