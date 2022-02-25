Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Olin were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $33,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 4,689.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 1,073.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

